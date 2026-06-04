Kids Night Out

Dimly-lit restaurants and talking about school? Boooring. How about a night time hangout with your friends (while making some new ones) at NECCA instead?

With games, art, a movie, and of course plenty of circus, a night at NECCA is like going to that friend’s house who has all the cool stuff, except the cool stuff is an Olympic trampoline and foam pit. Spend all your time at your favorite activity, or try them all! Each student is able to move about the trapezium at their own pace to make the most of their night out.

Schedule

Drop off: between 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Pick up: anytime before or at 9:15 PM

5:00 - 6:30: Fabric, Trapeze, Trampoline, Foam Pit, Games, Art, and more

6:30 - 7:00: Dinner (Parent provided - NECCA does not provide dinner)

7:00 - 9:00: Movie & Fabric, Trapeze, Trampoline, Foam Pit, Games, Art, and more

9:00 - 9:15: Pick Up