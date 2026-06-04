© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Kids Night Out

Kids Night Out

Dimly-lit restaurants and talking about school? Boooring. How about a night time hangout with your friends (while making some new ones) at NECCA instead?

With games, art, a movie, and of course plenty of circus, a night at NECCA is like going to that friend’s house who has all the cool stuff, except the cool stuff is an Olympic trampoline and foam pit. Spend all your time at your favorite activity, or try them all! Each student is able to move about the trapezium at their own pace to make the most of their night out.

Schedule
Drop off: between 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pick up: anytime before or at 9:15 PM
5:00 - 6:30: Fabric, Trapeze, Trampoline, Foam Pit, Games, Art, and more
6:30 - 7:00: Dinner (Parent provided - NECCA does not provide dinner)
7:00 - 9:00: Movie & Fabric, Trapeze, Trampoline, Foam Pit, Games, Art, and more
9:00 - 9:15: Pick Up

New England Center for Circus Arts
$30-$80
05:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New England Center for Circus Arts
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.org
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/
New England Center for Circus Arts
10 Town Crier Dr
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
8022549780
info@necenterforcircusarts.com
https://necenterforcircusarts.org/youth-camps/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.