Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm
Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm
Looking for the perfect summer family outing? Join us for the Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm, where children can enjoy a day filled with exciting attractions, hands-on animal experiences, live entertainment, and classic summertime treats. Designed for families with young children, this special event offers plenty of opportunities to play, explore, and create lasting memories together.
Events & Activities:
• Meet and interact with friendly farm animals in our hands-on petting zoo.
• Giant Monster Obstacle Bounce House.
• Barrel Train Ride.
• Carnival games and family activities.
• Complimentary cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, and lemonade.
• Live children's music by Matt Heaton
Explore the farm and enjoy a fun-filled day in the beautiful New Hampshire countryside.
Make this summer one to remember with a visit to the Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm. Whether you're spending time with family or meeting up with friends, it's a day packed with laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Advance ticket purchases are recommended, as this popular event is expected to sell quickly.
Dates & Time:
• Saturday, August 15, 2026
• 11am – 3pm