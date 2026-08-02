Looking for the perfect summer family outing? Join us for the Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm, where children can enjoy a day filled with exciting attractions, hands-on animal experiences, live entertainment, and classic summertime treats. Designed for families with young children, this special event offers plenty of opportunities to play, explore, and create lasting memories together.

Events & Activities:

• Meet and interact with friendly farm animals in our hands-on petting zoo.

• Giant Monster Obstacle Bounce House.

• Barrel Train Ride.

• Carnival games and family activities.

• Complimentary cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, and lemonade.

• Live children's music by Matt Heaton

Explore the farm and enjoy a fun-filled day in the beautiful New Hampshire countryside.

Make this summer one to remember with a visit to the Kids Farm Party at Charmingfare Farm. Whether you're spending time with family or meeting up with friends, it's a day packed with laughter, adventure, and unforgettable memories. Advance ticket purchases are recommended, as this popular event is expected to sell quickly.

Dates & Time:

• Saturday, August 15, 2026

• 11am – 3pm