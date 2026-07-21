Keene Pride Presents: Icons of Pop: Queens Reign Forever

Celebrate the biggest names in pop music as Keene Pride presents its most spectacular main stage production yet during Keene Pride Week! Taking place the night before the Keene Pride Festival, ICONS OF POP: Queens Reign Forever is the fifth—and final—annual drag tribute spectacular, honoring the legends and superstars who have defined generations of music, fashion, and culture.

After unforgettable tributes to Madonna (2022), Lady Gaga (2023), Britney Spears (2025), and Beyoncé (2026), this year's production celebrates ALL of pop's greatest icons in one unforgettable evening of dazzling performances, choreography, and world-class drag artistry. Expect tributes to Madonna, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more of your favorite pop legends.

Starring RuPauls Drag Race’s Peppermint, The Boulet Brother’s Dragula’s Jay Kay, and drag legend Sherry Vine, alongside Keene's own Miss Ginger Soulless and an incredible cast featuring Beau Jangless, Angel Au, Daniella Darling, Vanity Lavain, Wesley, and Janae Saisquoi. Featuring electrifying choreography by co-director Daniel Gold and an ensemble of exceptional NYC dancers.

Directed by Adam Toepfer and Daniel Gold, this is the grand finale of a five-year tradition that has become a signature event of Keene Pride Week. This is your final opportunity to experience the spectacle that has wowed audiences year after year.

One night. Countless icons. One unforgettable farewell. Don't miss the final curtain.

Sponsored by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Revo Casino, Fenton Family Dealerships, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Savings Bank of Walpole, and the Colonial Theatre.