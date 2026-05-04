© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Kearsarge Chorale Concert, Celebrating America

Kearsarge Chorale Concert, Celebrating America

KEARSARGE CHORALE will present its spring program, Celebrating America, under the artistic direction of Alex Ager at KRHS in North Sutton on May 23 at 3 PM. The program comprises a mix of American composers and lyricists as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, with local instrumentalists of the New London Brass joining the Chorale for four songs.

Kearsarge Regional High School
$15-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kearsarge Chorale
kearsargechorale@gmail.com
http://www.kearsargechorale.org

Artist Group Info

perry46@tds.net
Kearsarge Regional High School
457 North Rd.
North Sutton, New Hampshire 03260

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.