Kearsarge Chorale Concert, Celebrating America
Kearsarge Chorale Concert, Celebrating America
KEARSARGE CHORALE will present its spring program, Celebrating America, under the artistic direction of Alex Ager at KRHS in North Sutton on May 23 at 3 PM. The program comprises a mix of American composers and lyricists as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, with local instrumentalists of the New London Brass joining the Chorale for four songs.
Kearsarge Regional High School
$15-$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kearsarge Chorale
kearsargechorale@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
perry46@tds.net
Kearsarge Regional High School
457 North Rd.North Sutton, New Hampshire 03260