Kashus Culpepper | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Kashus Culpepper is coming to the waterfront!

If you haven't heard this name yet, you will soon, and you'll be glad you caught him here first. Alabama-born Navy veteran Kashus Culpepper is one of the most talked-about rising voices in country music, with a raw, soulful growl and storytelling that hits you right in the chest. Rolling Stone declares: “If what we’ve heard so far is any indication, expect 2026 to be a breakthrough year for this Alabama singer.”

KASHUS CULPEPPER in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH

📅 Wednesday, July 15 at 7PM

🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!