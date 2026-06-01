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Kashus Culpepper | River House Restaurant Concert Series

Kashus Culpepper | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Kashus Culpepper is coming to the waterfront!

If you haven't heard this name yet, you will soon, and you'll be glad you caught him here first. Alabama-born Navy veteran Kashus Culpepper is one of the most talked-about rising voices in country music, with a raw, soulful growl and storytelling that hits you right in the chest. Rolling Stone declares: “If what we’ve heard so far is any indication, expect 2026 to be a breakthrough year for this Alabama singer.”
KASHUS CULPEPPER in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH
📅 Wednesday, July 15 at 7PM
🫶 Recommended Donation
No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!

Prescott Park Arts Festival
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Kashus Culpepper
Prescott Park Arts Festival
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://www.prescottpark.org/?gad_source=1&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwgdayBhBQEiwAXhMxthHQ1JsOSJDt3Q7MbyogIR2wnWTAfPUVN8O_PLlLg_i4YjuoHMr7ohoCv4UQAvD_BwE

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