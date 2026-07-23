Kalled Gallery 9th Annual Australian Opal Show

KALLED GALLERY'S 9TH ANNUAL OPAL SHOW! SATURDAY, AUGUST 22ND FROM 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM

The Kalled Gallery is proud to be hosting our 9th annual Opal Show on August 22nd from 10:00am-4:30pm. Opals are a cornerstone of owner and jewelry designer Jennifer Kalled’s work, so we love this yearly opportunity to share a behind the scenes look at these beautiful stones. Meet opal miner/lapidary Bill Kasso and see these amazing stones in the rough!

A former Wall Street trader, Bill is a principal player in bring raw opals into the USA and has 30 years of experience in mining, cutting, and selling Boulder Opal. Bill’s talent in cutting paired with Jennifer’s eye for jewelry design showcases the best in every stone. Whether you want to simply treasure the stone or work with Jennifer on a custom jewelry piece, lose opals will be available for purchase. Learn about how they are formed and enjoy admiring the depth of color, fire, and patterns available in these stones.

The Kalled Gallery is located at 33 N. Main St. Wolfeboro.

