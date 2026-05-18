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Junie B. Jones Jr.

Junie B. Jones Jr.

Join us for Junie B. Jones Jr., presented by the talented kids of Hackmatack's youth camp!

Performed by emerging actors, ages 7 to 13, Junie B. Jones Jr. brings the beloved book series to the stage, following the adventures of everyone’s favorite first grader as her experiences on the first day of first grade turn into high-energy entertainment filled with humor, heart, and lively songs.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).

Show Dates:

Friday, July 24th - 2:00PM
Saturday, July 25th - 10:00AM

Please Note:

All Seating is General Admission.
The theater will open approximately 30 minutes prior to the show time.

Hackmatack Farm & Playhouse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Hackmatack Farm & Playhouse
583 School Street
BERWICK, Maine 03901
www.hackmatack.org

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