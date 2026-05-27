June Line Dancing with 603 Line Dance

Kick up your boots for a fun and energetic night of line dancing with the area's favorite, 603 Line Dance! Each month, dancers of all levels come together for beginner-friendly lessons followed by an upbeat DJ dance party featuring a lively mix of country, pop, rock, and funk. Whether you're brand new or a seasoned regular, you'll feel right at home on New England's largest wooden dance floor, surrounded by a welcoming crowd.

Doors open at 7:00 pm | Lessons start at 8:00 pm

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Date and Time: On Fri, 12 Jun 2026 7:00 - Fri, 12 Jun 2026 11:00

Venue details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Nightlife

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00