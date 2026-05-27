June Comedy Night at the Ballroom

Comedy Night at the Ballroom delivers a full night out - starting with live music, followed by a fresh lineup of three headlining stand-up comedians, from rising stars to seasoned pros with credits from top clubs, festivals, and TV across New England and beyond. Settle into comfortable club-style seating, enjoy the show, and stick around afterward for games and good company.

This month's lineup features Alex Temple, a Portland, ME–based comedian and multiple-time finalist in New England's Funniest Comedian competition known for his sharp humor and regular appearances at the Empire Comedy Club, Steve Bjork, a veteran New England comic celebrated for his quick wit, relatable storytelling, and polished stage presence, and Nick Tocco, an emerging stand-up known for his laid-back delivery and sharp, mature-audience humor across the Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire comedy scene.

The night kicks off with live music from Steve Balsamo, a soulful New England singer-songwriter blending folk, soul, and classic rock influences with warm vocals and heartfelt storytelling.

Doors open at 7:30 pm with Live Music | Stand-Up starts at 8:30 pm

Ticket Special: Buy 3 tickets online in advance and get the fourth ticket free - use code COMEDY4TIX at checkout

Residents of Barrington and Lee Special: Buy 1 ticket and get a second ticket free - use code NEIGHBOR at checkout

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) Enjoy cafe and lounge seating, plus a game room featuring cornhole for even more fun!

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Date and Time: On Sat, 06 Jun 2026 7:30 - Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:30

Venue details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 25.00