Josh and Friends, A night of Stand-Up Comedy in Manchester, NH

Josh is bringing some of his favorite rising comedy talent to Manchester and headlining the whole thing.

Josh Day

Josh Day, a New Hampshire native and current Massachusetts resident, has been performing comedy for over 14 years. An avid fan of stand up comedy since hearing Steven Wrights “I have a Pony”, George Carlins “A Place for My Stuff” and later Mitch Hedbergs “Mitch All Together” he wanted to try stand up. He began his comedy career after a freak paddle boarding accident left him with a broken neck, paralyzed from the waist up, but was very lucky and regained full mobility. After having broken his neck, Josh decided it was time to break a leg doing stand-up.He uses word play, self deprecation, real life stories and current events to leave audiences laughing, thinking, amused and confused. Clubs he’s worked include Denver Comedy Works, Laugh Boston, Orlando Improv, Albany Funny Bone, Cabot Theater, Vermont Comedy Club, Count Basie Theater. He has featured for Dave Attell, Drew Lynch, Leah Rudick, Jackie Kashian, Chris Distefano, April Macie, Gilbert Gottfried, Eric D’Alessandro and many more. He also has been a featured performer in the Great American Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival & Maine Comedy Festival. Has been heard on Never Not Funny Podcast with Jimmy Pardo and Sirius/XM” He has Headlined/Featured all over the country in Clubs and Theaters.

Featuring Chris D

With:Nancy Sen, Brad Howe and Luke Anthony

Hosted by Dean Abbott