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John Zorn: New Masada Quartet

John Zorn: New Masada Quartet

The New Masada Quartet is one of the best groups Zorn has ever had and features guitar master Julian Lage, bass wizard Jorge Roeder and 30-year Zorn veteran Kenny Wollesen. This rare appearance in Keene presents this exciting unit of like-minded virtuosi performing classic compositions from the Masada songbooks.

Led by Zorn’s versatile sax and stop and start conducting, the music is filled with burning solos, harmonious group interaction, heartfelt lyricism, and hypnotic grooves.

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
$40-$65
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

Artist Group Info

John Zorn: New Masada Quartet
https://johnzornresource.com/new-masada-quartet-40584794-92e1-47bd-8d76-0bf7028c2182
The Colonial Theatre - Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/juston-mckinney-2/

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