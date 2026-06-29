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John Zorn: Flatlands Trio

John Zorn: Flatlands Trio

Flatlands is a dynamic new power trio devoted to the music of composer John Zorn. Featuring guitarist Matt Hollenberg, bassist Simon Hanes, and drummer Ches Smith, the ensemble brings together three fearless musicians from across Zorn's expansive musical orbit to perform a thrilling new collection of his compositions.
Drawing from the explosive lineage of Naked City, Simulacrum, and Insurrection, Flatlands delivers music that is intense, quirky, and wildly ecstatic. Virtuosic solos, crushing riffs, angular melodies, advanced harmonies, and dizzying rhythmic turns collide in compact, kaleidoscopic pieces that stop and pivot on a dime. The result is an exhilarating live experience that showcases why John Zorn remains one of the most inventive and influential composers of the past fifty years.

Showroom
$35-45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org

Artist Group Info

John Zorn: Flatlands
Showroom
20 Commercial St
Keene, New Hampshire 03431

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