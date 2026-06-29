John Zorn: Flatlands Trio

Flatlands is a dynamic new power trio devoted to the music of composer John Zorn. Featuring guitarist Matt Hollenberg, bassist Simon Hanes, and drummer Ches Smith, the ensemble brings together three fearless musicians from across Zorn's expansive musical orbit to perform a thrilling new collection of his compositions.

Drawing from the explosive lineage of Naked City, Simulacrum, and Insurrection, Flatlands delivers music that is intense, quirky, and wildly ecstatic. Virtuosic solos, crushing riffs, angular melodies, advanced harmonies, and dizzying rhythmic turns collide in compact, kaleidoscopic pieces that stop and pivot on a dime. The result is an exhilarating live experience that showcases why John Zorn remains one of the most inventive and influential composers of the past fifty years.