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Jingle and Mingle with fresh s'mores from Jack's Crackers

Jingle and Mingle with fresh s'mores from Jack's Crackers

Stop by Monadnock Oil and Vinegar's Jingle and Mingle for open-faced s'mores made to order on Jack's Crackers Graham Crackers, baked by hand in Keene. S'mores are $5 each, and a portion of the profits goes to Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption.

Monadnock Oil and Vinegar
$5 per s'more
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.

Event Supported By

Jack's Crackers
https://jackscrackers.com
Monadnock Oil and Vinegar
1596 Main Street (Route 101)
Dublin, New Hampshire 03444
https://www.monadnockoilandvinegar.com

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