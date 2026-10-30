Jingle and Mingle with fresh s'mores from Jack's Crackers
Jingle and Mingle with fresh s'mores from Jack's Crackers
Stop by Monadnock Oil and Vinegar's Jingle and Mingle for open-faced s'mores made to order on Jack's Crackers Graham Crackers, baked by hand in Keene. S'mores are $5 each, and a portion of the profits goes to Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption.
Monadnock Oil and Vinegar
$5 per s'more
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Jack's Crackers
Monadnock Oil and Vinegar
1596 Main Street (Route 101)Dublin, New Hampshire 03444