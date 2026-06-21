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Is Nuclear Energy the Right Path for NH? Searching for a Nuclear Roadmap…

Is Nuclear Energy the Right Path for NH? Searching for a Nuclear Roadmap…

On March 26 this year, Gov Ayotte issued an Executive Order (EO-2026-01) decreeing that “the Department of Energy shall prepare a nuclear roadmap for New Hampshire that identifies the steps, milestones, and resources needed to attract, develop, and deploy nuclear generation in New Hampshire…”

On Monday, June 22, 5:30pm, NH Network will hold an informational webinar focused on:
advanced (“next generation”) nuclear energy
Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)
the implications of expanding nuclear energy in NH and New England.

Expert guest speakers will include Dr Ed Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists, and one or two others TBA.

REGISTRATION: https://bit.ly/NuclearNH

Online, register at https://bit.ly/NuclearNH
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Network for Environment, Energy and Climate
603-620-0670
marybeth.raven@gmail.com
https://www.newhampshirenetwork.org/
Online, register at https://bit.ly/NuclearNH
603 868-2758
newhampshirenetwork@gmail.com
www.newhampshirenetwork.org

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