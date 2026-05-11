© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Irish Trad Concert - Brian Conway and Flynn Cohen

Irish Trad Concert - Brian Conway and Flynn Cohen

Come spend an evening with world-renowned All-Ireland champion Irish traditional fiddler Brian Conway with Flynn Cohen on guitar. This will be world-class Irish traditional music, and you will not be disappointed! New York born fiddler Brian Conway is a leading proponent of the Sligo fiddling style made famous by Michael Coleman, Martin Wynne and Andy McGann. Flynn Cohen has performed all over the world with many notable acts, and in prestigious venues: the Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. SEATING IS LIMITED, RESERVATIONS REQUIRED.

Durham Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Seacoast Set Dancers
6037491038
sue@seacoastsetdancers.org
www.seacoastsetdancers.org

Artist Group Info

Brian Conway
smdunlavey@comcast.net
https://www.brianconway.com/
Durham Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
20 Madbury Rd
Durham, New Hampshire
webmaster@uudurham.com
UUDurham.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.