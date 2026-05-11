Irish Trad Concert - Brian Conway and Flynn Cohen

Come spend an evening with world-renowned All-Ireland champion Irish traditional fiddler Brian Conway with Flynn Cohen on guitar. This will be world-class Irish traditional music, and you will not be disappointed! New York born fiddler Brian Conway is a leading proponent of the Sligo fiddling style made famous by Michael Coleman, Martin Wynne and Andy McGann. Flynn Cohen has performed all over the world with many notable acts, and in prestigious venues: the Library of Congress and the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. SEATING IS LIMITED, RESERVATIONS REQUIRED.