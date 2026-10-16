Free to attend for international students interested in graduate and professional degrees! On Tuesday, January 12, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, meet graduate admissions teams across all disciplines. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/InternationalGrad-Jan2027?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=international-graduate-admissions-virtual-fair-2027-01-12