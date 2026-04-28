In Search of “Private Yankee Doodle”: Discovering the Material World of a Revolutionary War Soldier

Friday, May 29, 2026, 6-7 PM

Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock Street, Portsmouth

As part of the Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series, a partnership between Portsmouth Historical Society and Strawbery Banke Museum, Dr. Philip Mead explores the lived experiences of enlisted soldiers in the American Revolution through the writings and material world of Joseph Plumb Martin. Enlisting at just 16, Martin served seven years in the Continental Army under George Washington, leaving behind one of the most detailed firsthand accounts of the war from the perspective of an ordinary soldier. Drawing on Martin’s memoir alongside surviving objects and documents, Mead examines the motivations, hardships, and lasting impact of military service, revealing how one man’s story reflects broader questions about sacrifice, identity, and democratic ideals in the early American republic.

Dr. Philip Mead holds a Ph.D. in early American history from Harvard University. From 2014 to 2023, he served as the founding Chief Historian and Curator of the Museum of the American Revolution. He recently served as guest lead curator of The Declaration’s Journey (2025–2027), marking the 250th anniversary of 1776. His work focuses on the material culture and lived experiences of the Revolutionary era.

Admission:

SBM and PHS members $15; Nonmembers $20.

About the Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series:

The Revolutionary Portsmouth Lecture Series is a collaborative program between Strawbery Banke Museum and Portsmouth Historical Society, presented in conjunction with each organization’s 2026 exhibition, Revolutionary Portsmouth. Through a series of engaging talks, historians and scholars explore the people, events, and everyday experiences that shaped Portsmouth during the American Revolution and its lasting legacy.

Lectures rotate between Strawbery Banke Museum and Portsmouth Historical Society. Please note the location for each program when registering.

Admission per lecture is: SBM and PHS members $15; Nonmembers $20.

Buy 3 full-price tickets, get additional tickets 25% off with code REV250.