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How to Support Your Loved One in Downsizing

How to Support Your Loved One in Downsizing

Jennifer Worden and Andrea Cram, realtors with Keys to the Lakes, share tips and tricks for supporting a loved one who is preparing to downsize. They will cover topics including: how to start the conversation with your loved one, manage the emotional side of downsizing, supporting your loved one vs. taking control, estate planning, decluttering tips, and setting realistic timelines. Jennifer and Andrea will also share local resources such as senior move managers, estate sale companies, options for senior living, and making plans for what happens to the house.

Laconia Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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