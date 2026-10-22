Holiday Wreath Workshop

Get festive with our team of wreath-building extraordinaires! Learn how to decorate a natural balsam wreath using materials found in your garden. Our volunteer team will guide you through the steps of decorating a balsam frame and will teach you the ins and outs of gathering materials, including what holds up and what doesn’t, as well as how to collect material responsibly and sustainably. We’ll teach you how to trim your materials to size and how to affix your materials into a tasteful arrangement. The knowledge you gain in this workshop can be applied to wreaths for any season!

You are welcome to bring your own found materials (no oriental bittersweet or other invasive plant material, please), but it is not required. Everything you need to construct a full, beautiful wreath made of natural materials will be provided, and you’ll leave the evening with a masterpiece ready to hang on your door for the holidays.

If you would like to decorate your wreath with a bow, please bring your own ribbon. Bow-tying will be discussed on request at the end of the workshop if time allows.

Pre-constructed wreath frames measure 24 inches in diameter – the perfect size for your front door!

This in-person workshop will take place entirely indoors. Dress for the weather for the short, easy walk from the dirt parking lot to the building. Workstations will be assigned in a group setting. Chairs are provided, but much of the work will require standing, and you will want to move around the room to select materials. Festive music may accompany the activities. Accommodations for persons with limited mobility, sensory concerns, or other accessibility needs can be provided with advanced notice. Contact Massabesic Center Director, Kimmie Whiteman.