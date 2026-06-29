Holiday Retro Pop Vibes with Tabitha Meeks

The Queen of Retro Pop has arrived. Currently touring her new album “Can’t a Girl Dream?” around the country, her piano solos and live shows are unmatched for their vintage and fun energy. She is best described as “Norah Jones meets Nancy Sinatra,” and Tabitha Meeks’ feel-good throwback music will make you bop your head, tap your toes, and feel empowered all at once.

Her Holiday music has had a big impact on fans worldwide, with a popular Christmas show, her viral song “Ready for Christmas” used in over 1.2 million social media videos and garnering over 3 billion views, and her song “Christmas With You” being featured in the Hallmark movie Catch Me if You Claus.