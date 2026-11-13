Holiday Maker Market and Open House

Celebrate the season and support local makers at our annual Holiday Maker Market! This festive craft fair showcases the creativity and talent of our members, featuring a wide variety of handmade goods—perfect for holiday gift-giving. Browse unique, one-of-a-kind items such as woodcrafts, jewelry, home décor, art, and more, all made with care and craftsmanship.

Enjoy a cheerful holiday atmosphere, connect with our creative community, and find something special for everyone on your list. Come shop local and make this holiday season handmade!

Please register if you are interested in a guided tour. This is a free community event.

We will also be collecting donations for our friends at Baby Steps Family Assistance, they are looking for travel sized toiletries and brand-new socks and underwear for any size or gender.