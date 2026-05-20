HISTORY: Free Admission Day at the John Paul Jones House

Visit the John Paul Jones House on July 4 with free admission all day long.

Highlights include the new “Revolutionary Portsmouth” exhibition. As America commemorates 250 years, join us as we look back on the 1760s and 1770s and how residents were forced to make the serious choices between democracy or monarchy, between being a Patriot or Loyalist. See how the lives of everyday Portsmouth citizens were impacted, including African Americans, Native Americans, and women.

Also featuring the Portsmouth Peace Treaty Exhibition and highlights from the museum collection showcasing over 300 years of Portsmouth’s history.

