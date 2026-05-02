Discover the Hidden Treasures Festival of Nature, Culture and History, a month-long celebration featuring 101+ free events across 45 communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Presented by nearly 100 partners of Freedom's Way National Heritage Area, a program of the National Park Service, the festival invites visitors to explore scenic landscapes, historic towns, and vibrant cultural destinations throughout May.

Plan a self-guided adventure with experiences ranging from guided walks along the Wachusett Reservoir and behind-the-scenes access to historic sites, to live performances, art exhibitions, and local food history talks. Whether you're exploring Concord's literary landmarks, discovering public art in Arlington, taking a nature hike in Nashua, joining a multicultural celebration in Pepperell, or visiting small-town museums and cultural gems, Hidden Treasures offers a fresh way to experience the region.

Browse by date, town, or theme and start planning your itinerary at https://FreedomsWay.org/HTF

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3613185-2?pid=10413

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Date and Time: On Fri, 01 May 2026 08:00 - Sun, 31 May 2026 22:00

Venue details: Concord, Massachusetts, 01742, United States

Category: Festivals | Festival