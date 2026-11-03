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Heronfield Academy Open House | We Know Middle School

Heronfield Academy Open House | We Know Middle School

Three years that shape a lifetime. At Heronfield Academy, the middle school years are the entire focus. This independent school for grades 6–8 invites prospective students and their families to explore rigorous academics, exceptional teaching, and a close-knit community.

Join us Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 1–3 p.m. at Heronfield Academy, 356 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls, NH 03844. Meet faculty and current students, explore the academic program, and discover what makes a school dedicated exclusively to middle school different.

We Know Middle School. Because It’s All We Do.

Learn more and register: https://www.heronfield.org/path-to-apply/

Cannot attend? Contact Shannon Voulgaris, Director of Enrollment and Outreach, at 603-777-1336 or svoulgaris@heronfield.org to arrange a private campus tour.

Heronfield Academy
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Heronfield Academy
603-777-1336
svoulgaris@heronfield.org
https://www.heronfield.org/
Heronfield Academy
356 Exeter Road
Hampton Falls, New Hampshire 03844
603-777-1336
svoulgaris@heronfield.org
https://www.heronfield.org/

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