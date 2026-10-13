Heronfield Academy Open House | We Know Middle School

Three years that shape a lifetime. At Heronfield Academy, the middle school years are the entire focus. This independent school for grades 6–8 invites prospective students and their families to explore rigorous academics, exceptional teaching, and a close-knit community.

Join us Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 4–5:30 p.m. at Heronfield Academy, 356 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls, NH 03844. Meet faculty and current students, explore the academic program, and discover what makes a school dedicated exclusively to middle school different.

We Know Middle School. Because It’s All We Do.

Learn more and register: https://www.heronfield.org/path-to-apply/

Cannot attend? Contact Shannon Voulgaris, Director of Enrollment and Outreach, at 603-777-1336 or svoulgaris@heronfield.org to arrange a private campus tour.