Herman Melville: SAILING TOWARDS MY FATHER, for Herman Melville Day at The Park

Sailing Towards My Father is a one-man play about Herman Melville (1819-1891), the American author best known for his whaling epic Moby-Dick. The play chronicles Melville’s life from youth to old age, concentrating on his evolution as a writer and his complex relations with God, his parents and siblings, his wife and children, and Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Sailing Towards My Father is written and directed by Carl A. Rossi.

“Stephen Collins gives a passionate, heartfelt portrayal of Herman Melville. The one-man show chronicles Melville’s life – from his childhood to his time at sea, his time at Arrowhead and finally to his job as a customs official on the docks of Manhattan. It is altogether funny, poignant and riveting. A show not to be missed!” – Lesley Herzberg, Executive Director, Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead

The MOBY DICK film classic starring Gregory Peck will be shown the same evening at 6:30 pm.

