Free to attend for students, grads and professionals pursuing healthcare careers! Join the Healthcare Virtual Career and Grad School Fair on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with healthcare employers and graduate programs, explore jobs, internships and degree options across the health professions, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/healthcare-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=healthcare-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-09