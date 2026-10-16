Free to attend for students and job seekers interested in healthcare! On Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, connect with healthcare employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/healthcare-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=healthcare-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-09