Healthcare Virtual Career and Grad School Fair
Healthcare Virtual Career and Grad School Fair
Free to attend for students and job seekers interested in healthcare! On Wednesday, December 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, connect with healthcare employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.
This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/healthcare-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=healthcare-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2026-12-09
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CareerEco
events@careereco.com