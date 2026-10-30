Free to attend for underserved and underrepresented students exploring careers in healthcare! Join the Health Professions Fair on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with admissions representatives from medical, nursing, dental, pharmacy, public health and other health professions programs, learn about pathways and support for diverse students, and get your questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/hpf-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=health-professions-fair-for-underserved-and-underrepresented-students-2026-11-18