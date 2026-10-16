Free to attend for underserved and underrepresented students interested in the health professions! On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, meet admissions teams from professional health programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/hpf-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=health-professions-fair-for-underserved-and-underrepresented-students-2026-11-18