Free to attend for students and alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions! Join the HBCU and MSI Virtual Career and Grad School Fair on Wednesday, January 27, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers and graduate programs, explore jobs, internships and degree options, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/hbcu-jan2027?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=hbcu-and-msi-virtual-career-and-grad-school-fair-2027-01-27