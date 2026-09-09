Harvest Fair
Harvest Fair
St. Thomas's annual Harvest Fair features wonderful handmade-crafted items and delicious homemade pies, jams, fancy desserts, a cookie walk, a Children's Room, a sit-down luncheon, and much more. The fair has been held since the 1940s and is well worth checking out! Go to https://stdover.org/index.html for details.
St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
St. Thomas' Episcopal Church
5 Hale StreetDover, New Hampshire 03290
6037423155
stthomas@stdover.org