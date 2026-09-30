Hand-Stitched North Star Workshop
Hand-Stitched North Star Workshop
Using hand-stitching and appliqué on canvas, participants will make their own 8-pointed “North Star” themed textile art. Participants are welcome and encouraged to bring a piece of a meaningful medium to light-weight textile to incorporate into their work, though this is not required. No previous sewing experience is necessary.
The Aplomb Project
$0-$35
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org