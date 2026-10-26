Halloween Rock Show: Haunting Titans & Way of the Headband at The Loading Dock
Halloween Rock Show: Haunting Titans & Way of the Headband at The Loading Dock
The Loading Dock Rocks Halloween with Haunting Titans and Way of the Headband
Costume contest, raffle, and live music on October 31 in Littleton
LITTLETON, NH — The Loading Dock will host Halloween on Saturday, October 31 with a costume party and live music featuring Haunting Titans and Way of the Headband. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show runs until 11:30 PM.
Haunting Titans, out of New Haven, Connecticut, bring a high-energy mix of punk, new wave, and psychedelic rock with a flair for the theatrical. They are a spooky season tradition for Halloween and The Dock. Opening the night is Way of the Headband, a New Hampshire band whose self-described "Lava Rock" sound draws comparisons to Talking Heads, Pixies, and Primus. Also no strangers to audiences in Littleton, Way of the Headband is a local favorite. Both bands have not played together and the mix of styles will be super fun and high energy.
The evening will also include a costume contest and a raffle for the original framed poster art by Chris Mulstay. Costumes are encouraged.