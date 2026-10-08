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Halloween Open House and Trunk or Treat at Pope Memorial SPCA

Halloween Open House and Trunk or Treat at Pope Memorial SPCA

Join us for a fun-filled day featuring pumpkin painting, shelter animal-themed coloring pages, temporary tattoos, an adoptable animal fashion show, meet-and-greets with our animals, and Trunk or Treating! Costumes are encouraged.

Pope Memorial SPCA
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pope Memorial SPCA
pmspca.org

Artist Group Info

aarrigo@pmspca.org
Pope Memorial SPCA
94 Silk Farm Rd
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 856-8756
info@pmspca.org
https://www.pmspca.org/

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