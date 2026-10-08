Halloween Open House and Trunk or Treat at Pope Memorial SPCA
Halloween Open House and Trunk or Treat at Pope Memorial SPCA
Join us for a fun-filled day featuring pumpkin painting, shelter animal-themed coloring pages, temporary tattoos, an adoptable animal fashion show, meet-and-greets with our animals, and Trunk or Treating! Costumes are encouraged.
Pope Memorial SPCA
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pope Memorial SPCA
Artist Group Info
aarrigo@pmspca.org
Pope Memorial SPCA
94 Silk Farm RdConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 856-8756
info@pmspca.org