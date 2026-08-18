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Halloween Cookie Decorating and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Halloween Cookie Decorating and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Ready to scare up some new skills and get SCARY good at cookie decorating? “Ghou’ll” love this Halloween cookie class.

Confections by Kate is here for a night of Halloween Cookie Decorating and wine tasting! The 1.5 hour class is beginner-friendly and suitable to all skill levels. We'll learn about tips and techniques, practice piping royal icing, cover sugar cookie basics, and of course decorate our own cookies!

While you work, enjoy a wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world. Light snacks will be provided as well.

$65pp includes all materials to decorate 4 cookies, fun instruction, wine tasting, and light snacks.

21+ and limited to 20 people.

Wine on Main
$65pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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