Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser - Benefiting Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester

Tuesday, September 8th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Dr, Nashua, NH 03062

Calling all pickleball enthusiasts! Join us for a double elimination/round robin tournament at the Sky Meadow Country Club outdoor courts. Enjoy a trophy prize, raffles, and refreshments, with a cash bar and patio menu open throughout the event.

Entry is $50 per person, with limited spots available. All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity's mission to build affordable homes in our community.

Register now at habitatgnm.org/pickleball