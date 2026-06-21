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Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester Pickleball Tournament

Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester Pickleball Tournament

Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser - Benefiting Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester

Tuesday, September 8th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sky Meadow Country Club, 6 Mountain Laurels Dr, Nashua, NH 03062

Calling all pickleball enthusiasts! Join us for a double elimination/round robin tournament at the Sky Meadow Country Club outdoor courts. Enjoy a trophy prize, raffles, and refreshments, with a cash bar and patio menu open throughout the event.

Entry is $50 per person, with limited spots available. All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity's mission to build affordable homes in our community.

Register now at habitatgnm.org/pickleball

Sky Meadow Country Club
$50 per Player
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester
6038830295
chris@habitatgnm.org
Habitat for Humanity Greater Nashua Manchester
Sky Meadow Country Club
6 Mountain Laurels Drive
Nashua, New Hampshire 03062
(603) 888-9000
chris.crane@nashabitat.org
https://www.skymeadow.com/

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