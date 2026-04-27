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Great Island Garden Club Plant Sale

Great Island Garden Club Plant Sale

Spruce up your garden with a wide selection of perennials, annuals, vegetables, and herbs. This community event also features unique garden treasures and handcrafted hypertufa pots for all your planting needs.

New Castle Recreation Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Great Island Garden Club
203-912-8828
kkeating7@outlook.com
www.greatislandgardenclub.org
New Castle Recreation Center
301 Wentworth Road
New Castle, New Hampshire 03854
603-436-4440
oldgreatisland@gmail.com
http://www.newcastlenh.org/home/pages/400th-year-celebration

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