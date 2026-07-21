Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals
Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals
Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals
Rehearsals begin August 23 for our fall season, titled “Fall into Winter”. Registration for new members will start at 3:30pm, with regular rehearsals weekly on Sundays from 4-6:30pm at First Church Congregational, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH. Concerts will be November 21 and 22, 2026.
This season’s program will feature a wonderful blend of outstanding choral literature and beautiful selections that capture the warmth, wonder, and joy of the holiday season. Along with beloved works, you can expect a few unexpected musical treasures that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Find more details and register at gschoralsociety.org