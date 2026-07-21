Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals

Rehearsals begin August 23 for our fall season, titled “Fall into Winter”. Registration for new members will start at 3:30pm, with regular rehearsals weekly on Sundays from 4-6:30pm at First Church Congregational, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH. Concerts will be November 21 and 22, 2026.

This season’s program will feature a wonderful blend of outstanding choral literature and beautiful selections that capture the warmth, wonder, and joy of the holiday season. Along with beloved works, you can expect a few unexpected musical treasures that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Find more details and register at gschoralsociety.org

