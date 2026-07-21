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Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals

Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals

Granite State Choral Society Fall 2026 Rehearsals

Rehearsals begin August 23 for our fall season, titled “Fall into Winter”. Registration for new members will start at 3:30pm, with regular rehearsals weekly on Sundays from 4-6:30pm at First Church Congregational, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH. Concerts will be November 21 and 22, 2026.

This season’s program will feature a wonderful blend of outstanding choral literature and beautiful selections that capture the warmth, wonder, and joy of the holiday season. Along with beloved works, you can expect a few unexpected musical treasures that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Find more details and register at gschoralsociety.org

First Church Congregational, UCC Rochester NH
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Granite State Choral Society
gschoral@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/671753244681202?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

Artist Group Info

jennifersakash@yahoo.com
First Church Congregational, UCC Rochester NH
63 S Main St
Rochester, New Hampshire 03867
(603)332-1121
office@first-ucc.net
First-UCC.net

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