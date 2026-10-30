Free to attend for students, recent grads and job seekers interested in public service! Join the Government and Nonprofit Virtual Career and Internship Fair on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with government agencies and nonprofit organizations, explore jobs and internships, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/govt-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=government-and-nonprofit-virtual-fair-2026-12-04