Free to attend for anyone interested in public service and nonprofit careers! On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, explore careers and graduate programs in government and the nonprofit sector. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/govt-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=government-and-nonprofit-virtual-fair-2026-12-04