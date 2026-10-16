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Government and Nonprofit Virtual Fair

Government and Nonprofit Virtual Fair

Free to attend for anyone interested in public service and nonprofit careers! On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, explore careers and graduate programs in government and the nonprofit sector. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/govt-Dec2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=government-and-nonprofit-virtual-fair-2026-12-04

Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CareerEco
events@careereco.com
https://www.careereco.com
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
https://www.careereco.com

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