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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Goodbye to Summer - Improv Show

Goodbye to Summer - Improv Show

This September, Kimball Jenkins is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand, New Hampshire’s celebrated improv troupe Stranger Than Fiction.

Stranger than Fiction Improv returns to Kimball Jenkins for an evening of live improv comedy! Goodbye to Summer is a fast-paced show featuring spontaneous scenes, characters, and plenty of audience-inspired laughs. Whether you're a longtime improv fan or seeing a show for the first time, it's the perfect way to kick off September with a night of fun.

There will be light refreshments served at intermission.

Goodbye to Summer
Friday, September 4th
7:00-9:30 pm, 7:30 pm performance (length: approx. 2hrs)
Location: Kimball Jenkins Carriage House

Ticket Price: $35

Kimball Jenkins
$35
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

Artist Group Info

Stranger than Fiction Improv
https://www.stfimprov.com/
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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