Goodbye to Summer - Improv Show

This September, Kimball Jenkins is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand, New Hampshire’s celebrated improv troupe Stranger Than Fiction.

Stranger than Fiction Improv returns to Kimball Jenkins for an evening of live improv comedy! Goodbye to Summer is a fast-paced show featuring spontaneous scenes, characters, and plenty of audience-inspired laughs. Whether you're a longtime improv fan or seeing a show for the first time, it's the perfect way to kick off September with a night of fun.

There will be light refreshments served at intermission.

Goodbye to Summer

Friday, September 4th

7:00-9:30 pm, 7:30 pm performance (length: approx. 2hrs)

Location: Kimball Jenkins Carriage House

Ticket Price: $35

