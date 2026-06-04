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Good Vibrations: A Celebration of the Beach Boys

Good Vibrations: A Celebration of the Beach Boys

The Music. Timeless. The Summer. Endless.

Good Vibrations is far more than a tribute band — it's a full celebration of the legacy of California's most iconic sound, The Beach Boys!

Sun, surf, and harmonies that hit as deep as the ocean. Every signature anthem, every surf guitar shred, every soaring vocal — exactly as you remember them.

"Surfin' USA" • "I Get Around" • "Help Me, Rhonda" • "California Girls" • "Wouldn't It Be Nice" • "Fun, Fun, Fun" • "Barbara Ann" • "Kokomo" — and the masterpiece that started it all: "Good Vibrations."

Grab your board. The beach is calling.

The Park Theatre
$43, 33
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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