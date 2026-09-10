Go Wild! Hike at Mattabeseck Wildlife Corridor in Rindge on Sept 20

RINDGE CONSERVATION GO WILD! HIKE CELEBRATES

NATIONAL WILDERNESS MONTH

Rindge Conservation Commission invites the public to join its celebration of National Wilderness Month with a Go Wild! hike on Sunday, September 20, 1:30 p.m. at Mattabeseck Wildlife Corridor. The outing is free and open to everyone. Participants can enjoy the outdoors while learning about the benefits that natural areas provide to our community.

The hike will begin at the parking area on Old New Ipswich Rd. (take NH-119 about 2.8 miles east of the intersection with US-202, turn onto and follow Old New Ipswich Rd. about 2.3 miles, the parking lot is on your right.) Participants will travel over trails with terrain that varies from easy to moderately difficult. Boots or other shoes suitable for hiking are recommended. When participating in outdoor activities, please protect yourself with sunscreen and bug spray, and bring a bottle of water.

Leading the Go Wild! hike will be Conservation Commissioner Richard Mellor. He will highlight important natural features at Mattabeseck Wildlife Corridor including the watershed divide, wetlands, and wildlife habitat.

September is National Wilderness Month honoring our country’s protected natural areas that provide us with clean water, stretches of undisturbed land, and thriving wildlife. It is a perfect time to experience the outdoors, celebrate the value of wilderness, and strengthen our commitment to protecting these areas for future generations.

The next event sponsored by Rindge Conservation Commission is a talk by Dayton Duncan on September 24, 6:30 pm, at Cathedral of the Pines. Duncan’s presentation will emphasize how throughout America’s history one person’s actions have repeatedly made lasting impact to our natural heritage.

The last hike of Rindge’s 2026 Annual Hike and Paddle series is October 18 at Converse Meadow. All events are free and held rain or shine.

The Rindge Conservation Commission actively monitors and protects wetlands, lakeshores, watersheds, and other natural resources within the Town of Rindge. Hikes, workdays, and educational events are held regularly to involve and educate the public about conservation areas and benefits of preserving land for the future.

If you would like more information about the upcoming hikes or event, please email Rindge Conservation Commission at rindgeconcom@rindgenh.gov.

