Are you struggling to find that missing branch on your family tree, or seeking to locate records for that overseas ancestor? The Baker Free Library, in partnership with the Buntin-Rumford-Webster Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is hosting a genealogy workshop. Get one-on-one help for your specific research questions. Registration and more information on the categories you can select from, is available at: https://bakerfree.librarycalendar.com/event/genealogy-workshop-12491 - join us in the MCSB Meeting Room.