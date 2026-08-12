Genealogy Workshop
Genealogy Workshop
Are you struggling to find that missing branch on your family tree, or seeking to locate records for that overseas ancestor? The Baker Free Library, in partnership with the Buntin-Rumford-Webster Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is hosting a genealogy workshop. Get one-on-one help for your specific research questions. Registration and more information on the categories you can select from, is available at: https://bakerfree.librarycalendar.com/event/genealogy-workshop-12491 - join us in the MCSB Meeting Room.