Gather and Glow: Minifacials, Skincare, and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Get glowy skin just in time for the holiday season!

Join Olivia from The Olive Branch Medspa for an evening of skincare, education and a little self-care at at Wine on Main. Everyone will be treated to mini facials with premium products to make your skin glowy and fabulous.

Learn about the amazing Marini Skin Solutions, experience the products for yourself, and discover how the Skin Care Management System with Reboot PDRN Serum can help you simplify your skincare routine and transform your skin. Harnessing the power of key technologies like Vitamin C, peptides, growth factors, AHA and BHA exfoliators, advanced hydrators and sunscreen, the products target major skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture, hyperpigmentation, imperfections, redness, volume, and laxity for truly unmatched results!

Recieve product samples and get deep discounts.

Enjoy a wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world and light snacks throughout the evening.

$50pp.

Each Ticket Includes:

Wine tasting & light snacks

Mini facial experience featuring Marini Skin Solutions Skin Care Management System with Reboot PDRN Serum

Skincare education & tips

21+ only. You must have a ticket to attend. Limited to 22 people.