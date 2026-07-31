Fun Fungi! Identification and Appreciation Walk

Challenge your eyes and legs as we search for hidden forest gems around Squam Lakes Five Finger Point Trail. Learn some anatomy, identification, and foraging techniques with LRCC member Kevin Jones as we do a short 3 mile hike for mushrooms! This program is for all ages. No experience required.

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org/event/fun-fungi-identification-appreciation-walk/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

This event is free to the public. Registration is required.