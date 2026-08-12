Fuel for Friends Benefit and Auction

Join Us for Kittery’s Hottest Night Out! Friends for Fuel Benefit at Blue Mermaid Island Grill

LIVE MUSIC • DANCING • FOOD • DRINK • LIVE AND SILENT AUCTIONS!

Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring Black Sheep Band, a delicious buffet donated by local businesses, and auctions packed with amazing items—from handmade crafts and gift certificates to local treats, gift baskets, unique experiences, and a fabulous Patriots ticket package with an overnight stay at Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel, valet parking, and breakfast for two!

Best of all, your ticket helps keep Kittery families warm and safely housed. Fuel and More is a volunteer-run nonprofit providing heating assistance and emergency support to local residents, including help with fuel, utilities, transportation, housing, childcare, car repairs, winter clothing, and other essential needs.

Have fun. Dance. Eat. Do good!

Tickets: $45

Limited to 150 guests!

Purchase tickets at fuelandmore.org or in person at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Questions? info@fuelandmore.org

Don’t wait—get your tickets now! We’ll see you there!

