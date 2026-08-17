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Friends of the Merrimack Public Library Fall Book Sale Merrimack, NH

Friends of the Merrimack Public Library Fall Book Sale Merrimack, NH

Enhance the time you spend relaxing, find an adventure, share reading with family & kids.
Approximately 2,500 books and media items, all 100% community-donated and carefully sorted.

What You'll Find
• Books: Most priced $0.25–$3
• Children's section
• Movies, music, audiobooks, and games
• Unique books and sets
• Collectors section
• Special items specially priced

Good to Know
• No entrance fee
• Wheelchair accessible
• On-site parking
• Cash and checks gladly accepted

Merrimack Public Library
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Merrimack Public Library NH
https://merrimaclibrary.org/about-the-friends/
Merrimack Public Library
470 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, New Hampshire 03104
603-424-5021
merrimackpl@merrimacklibrary.org
https://merrimack.libcal.com/

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