Friends of the Merrimack Public Library Fall Book Sale Merrimack, NH

Enhance the time you spend relaxing, find an adventure, share reading with family & kids.

Approximately 2,500 books and media items, all 100% community-donated and carefully sorted.

What You'll Find

• Books: Most priced $0.25–$3

• Children's section

• Movies, music, audiobooks, and games

• Unique books and sets

• Collectors section

• Special items specially priced

Good to Know

• No entrance fee

• Wheelchair accessible

• On-site parking

• Cash and checks gladly accepted

