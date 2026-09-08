FREE* Virtual Lecture: Genealogy in Early America; or, Why George Washington Was a Genealogist and You Are, Too

Genealogy is everywhere these days, but scholars are just beginning to delve into when and how Americans came to be fascinated by the study of families and the connections that link us all. While we may think of 18th-century Americans as largely the subject of genealogy research, they were active participants in what was a foundational interest and practice in their own time. Join Karin Wulf of Brown University as she discusses her ground-breaking research in the history of genealogy from her book, Lineage: Genealogy and the Power of Connection in Early America.